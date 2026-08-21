Former CM Jagan dares Chandrababu Naidu for CBI probe into Group I, DSC

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday challenged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to order a CBI inquiry into both the alleged irregularities in DSC 2025 and the APPSC Group I Mains evaluation, asserting that he was ready for a probe into Group I and asked whether the TDP led NDA coalition government was prepared to subject the DSC issue to the same scrutiny.

Speaking to media here at YSRC party office, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, contrary to the allegations levelled by the coalition, APPSC 2018 exams were conducted in a transparent manner and as per Court directives, giving no room for any misappropriation.

On the other hand, the conduct of DSC has been shady right from setting of question paper to the recruitment and the father and son had agreed to the irregularities in Assembly while they did not allow the topic to come up in the Council.

Giving a detailed account on the irregularities, Jagan said the setting of question paper and conduct of DSC was given to the same institution which has opened the gates for corruption and paper leakage. “This is how the outsourcing employee Naveen had access to the question paper and had topped the marks list. Once the issue came into light, his name was deleted in the second merit list. To their utter shock, Naveen moved court stating his details were deleted and he could not obtain any call letter,” he explained.