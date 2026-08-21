Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan can’t tell DSC from APPSC: Minister Lokesh

Lokesh mocked the former chief minister’s knowledge regarding state recruitment bodies claiming Jagan fails to distinguish between the APPSC and DSC.
Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh during the assembly session on Monday.
Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh during the assembly session on Monday.Photo | Express
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh launched a scathing attack on YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, criticising his understanding of the State’s examination and recruitment boards.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh mocked the former chief minister’s knowledge regarding state recruitment bodies, claiming Jagan fails to distinguish between the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the District Selection Committee (DSC).

He asserted that this lack of clarity explains why the previous administration failed to execute teacher recruitment drives during its five-year tenure and accused Jagan of avoiding an Assembly debate on the matter.

Jagan Mohan Reddy
Nara Lokesh

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