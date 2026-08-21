Jana Sena to adopt region-wise plan for local body polls: Deputy CM Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan said limiting the party to 21 seats was a strategy adopted specifically for the 2024 general elections to bring an end to the then-oppressive rule.

"That strategy was confined to the general elections. For the local body elections, our strategy will be based on the political and social conditions of each region," the deputy CM said.

"Accordingly, Jana Sena will contest the local body polls effectively and emerge in a stronger position. The stronger Jana Sena contests the upcoming local body elections, the better the results will be," Kalyan said.

Pawan Kalyan made the remarks while chairing the Jana Sena Legislative Party meeting at the State Assembly premises on Thursday, where detailed discussions were held on the party’s preparedness for the upcoming municipal and Panchayat Raj elections.

He called upon Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas to prepare for the local body elections with courage and determination, while preserving the fighting spirit and self-respect demonstrated by the party cadre during challenging times.

Pawan Kalyan announced that a special committee comprising 9 to 11 members, including MLAs and senior leaders, would be constituted to formulate the party’s strategy and guidelines for the local elections. The committee would also take into account the views and suggestions of grassroots-level party workers.