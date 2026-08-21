Nellore to revamp 46 city parks across 25 divisions with Rs 15 crore upgrade

NELLORE: Nellore city has been witnessing a major transformation of its urban recreational spaces, with 46 city parks across 25 divisions being developed and modernised with improved landscaping and modern public amenities.

The project, being taken up under the leadership of Nellore city MLA and Municipal Administration Minister Dr P Narayana, aims to provide residents, particularly children, senior citizens and families from middle- and low-income communities, with accessible spaces for recreation, exercise and community activities.

According to the Nellore Municipal Corporation officials, the 46 parks are spread across 25 divisions. The listed projects have a combined total park estimation of Rs 13.24 crore, while gym and play-equipment works account for another Rs 1.72 crore. The overall listed project value works out to approximately Rs 14.96 crore.

The development programme includes landscaping and greenery, open gyms, children’s play equipment, walking tracks, wall art, fountains and community facilities. The data shows that 31 parks have provisions for open gyms, while two parks have indoor gym facilities.