Nellore to revamp 46 city parks across 25 divisions with Rs 15 crore upgrade

NELLORE: Nellore city has been witnessing a major transformation of its urban recreational spaces, with 46 city parks across 25 divisions being developed and modernised with improved landscaping and modern public amenities.
The project, being taken up under the leadership of Nellore city MLA and Municipal Administration Minister Dr P Narayana, aims to provide residents, particularly children, senior citizens and families from middle- and low-income communities, with accessible spaces for recreation, exercise and community activities.
According to the Nellore Municipal Corporation officials, the 46 parks are spread across 25 divisions. The listed projects have a combined total park estimation of Rs 13.24 crore, while gym and play-equipment works account for another Rs 1.72 crore. The overall listed project value works out to approximately Rs 14.96 crore.
The development programme includes landscaping and greenery, open gyms, children’s play equipment, walking tracks, wall art, fountains and community facilities. The data shows that 31 parks have provisions for open gyms, while two parks have indoor gym facilities.
Children’s play equipment is proposed in 32 parks, and eight parks include mini function halls or glass-room community halls. Fountains are proposed in two parks, while wall-art works feature in 34 parks. Several parks are also being provided with additional facilities.
The report also lists seven parks where compound-wall works are proposed, while landscaping and greenery form a major component of the overall programme.
Among the larger projects listed are Rebala Vari Veedi park, with a total estimated value of Rs 1.52 crore, Tadikala Bazar park at Rs 65.25 lakh, NTR Nagar ELSR park at Rs 60 lakh, Yelamavardhini park at Rs 60 lakh, and Vepadoruvu ELSR park at Rs 55 lakh.
“With 46 parks being taken up simultaneously, the initiative is being projected as one of the largest coordinated park-development programmes in the history of the Nellore Municipal Corporation.
The objective is to create cleaner, greener and more accessible public spaces while improving opportunities for exercise, children’s recreation and community activities across the city. All parks in the city would be modernized in phases based on public needs,” said Municipal Administration Minister Dr P Narayana.