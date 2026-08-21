Session of Andhra assembly ends after 25 hours of debate

VIJAYAWADA: The four-day monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday following 25.15 hours of active proceedings.

The final day’s schedule featured an extended two-hour Zero Hour to allow maximum member participation, Question Hour, and an afternoon short discussion on ‘Super Sixes - People’s Welfare’.

During the concluding session, the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution adopting the Union Government’s Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024.

Additionally, two key legislative measures—the AP Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill and the AP Regularisation of Services of Contract Employees (Amendment) Bill—were passed on the floor of the House.

Speaker Ch Ayyana Patrudu detailed that 40 starred questions were answered alongside 25 starred and one unstarred question laid on the table. Over the four days, the House unanimously passed 12 bills, withdrew one bill, held three short discussions, conducted one discussion under Rule 344, adopted one resolution, and received one committee report.

ENROL FOR CROP COVER, MINISTER TELLS FARMERS

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has urged farmers across the State to expedite their crop insurance registration, emphasising that the deadline expires at the end of this month. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister highlighted the heightened threat of severe rainfall deficits and uncertain weather patterns due to El Niño, stating that securing crop insurance is vital