UKG student dies at Visakhapatnam school, family alleges assault by teacher

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 5-year-old UKG student died after collapsing in his classroom at a private school in the Town Kotha Road area of Visakhapatnam on Thursday, triggering protests by his parents and relatives, who alleged that a teacher slapped him over incomplete homework.

The deceased was identified as T Pranay Tej, son of Krishna Prasad, a cook, and Sai Lakshmi, a homemaker. The incident occurred at a private school under the One Town police station limits.

According to the boy’s parents, Pranay was reluctant to attend school on Thursday as he had not completed part of his homework. He eventually went to school but was reportedly dull and unwilling to attend classes.

CCTV footage from the classroom showed the teacher calling students one by one to check their homework. When Pranay reportedly showed an empty slate, the teacher allegedly pulled him towards her, unbuttoned his shirt and slapped him. The boy then collapsed in the classroom. He was rushed to King George Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11 am, while the school management informed the boy’s parents at about 12.50 pm. Following the death, the family and relatives gathered outside the hospital and school, demanding action against the teacher and the management.

District Education Officer Prem Kumar and One Town Inspector Vara Prasad visited the school, and took stock of the situation. The DEO said a preliminary report had been submitted to the government, and that further action would be initiated. Police stated that they would register a case based on the complaint from the boy’s parents, and investigate the circumstances leading to the death. “The exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem examination,” police noted.