Andhra Pradesh HC directs govt to file counter on 34% BC quota in local polls

VIJAYAWADA: The HC on Tuesday directed the government to file a detailed counter explaining how it proposes to justify 34% reservations for BCs in local body polls, along with data and statistics supporting the quota.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan adjourned the matter to September 2.

Appearing for the State, senior SC counsel Devadatt submitted that there was no rule mandating that reservations must not exceed 50%. He argued that States could provide reservations beyond 50% based on conditions and referred to SC Constitution Bench judgment in the Krishnamurthy case. He said the government would file a detailed affidavit explaining its position.

The Bench directed the government to place all reservation data and statistics before it and specifically explain how the proposed 34% BC quota could be legally justified.

The PIL was filed by advocate Tandava Yogesh, challenging G.O. Nos. 105 and 1065 issued by the State government providing 34% reservations for BCs in local body elections.