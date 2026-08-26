Andhra Pradesh’s second largest ‘hydro plant’ to be ready by November in Polavaram district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Polluru Hydroelectric Power Station in the Sileru Complex in Polavaram district, is set to emerge as Andhra Pradesh’s second-largest hydel power station, with the construction of Units 5 and 6 progressing rapidly.
The works, being executed at a cost of Rs 536 crore and are targeted for completion by the end of November this year.
The station currently has an installed capacity of 460 MW. With addition of two new 115-MW generating units, its total generation capacity will increase to 690 MW.
The Srisailam Left Bank Hydroelectric Power Station, with a capacity of 770 MW, will continue to be the largest in the state.
AP Genco Superintending Engineer Balakrishna said plans to develop six generating units at Polluru were conceived nearly 55 years ago.
Although the project was originally designed for six 115-MW generators, only four units were constructed due to inadequate water levels in the Donkarayi Power Canal.
Following repeated proposals from local AP Genco officials, the government approved the second-phase expansion in 2020 and sanctioned `536 crore for the construction of Units 5 and 6. The works gained momentum under the coalition government. About 80 per cent of the concrete works have been completed, while the penstock pipeline works between the valve house and the two new units have been finished.
Engineers are currently installing the rotor for Unit 5, while the stator has already been erected for Unit 6.
Andhra Pradesh Genco Managing Director Nagalakshmi has been regularly reviewing the progress and issuing directions to officials. Hydel Director Sujay Kumar has also been monitoring the construction works.
Sileru Complex Chief Engineer K Venkata Raja Rao said all efforts were being made to complete the project within the scheduled timeframe.
He said the Polluru hydel power plant would be another jewel in the crown of Andhra Pradesh’s power sector.