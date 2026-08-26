Andhra Pradesh’s second largest ‘hydro plant’ to be ready by November in Polavaram district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Polluru Hydroelectric Power Station in the Sileru Complex in Polavaram district, is set to emerge as Andhra Pradesh’s second-largest hydel power station, with the construction of Units 5 and 6 progressing rapidly.

The works, being executed at a cost of Rs 536 crore and are targeted for completion by the end of November this year.

The station currently has an installed capacity of 460 MW. With addition of two new 115-MW generating units, its total generation capacity will increase to 690 MW.

The Srisailam Left Bank Hydroelectric Power Station, with a capacity of 770 MW, will continue to be the largest in the state.

AP Genco Superintending Engineer Balakrishna said plans to develop six generating units at Polluru were conceived nearly 55 years ago.