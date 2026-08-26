Business Expo 2026 in Visakhapatnam from September 11 to 13

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) will organise Business Expo 2026 from September 11 to 13 at Gadiraju Palace, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam.

The announcement was made at a curtain-raiser at AP Chambers Head Office, M.G. Road, Vijayawada on Monday. Chief Guest Alapati Suresh, Chairman, AP Press Academy, launched the Expo brochures and congratulated AP Chambers. He said manufacturing plays a vital role in driving economic progress and urged focus on its development.

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao said the Expo is a flagship platform to promote trade, industry, entrepreneurship and business collaborations. The 2026 edition will bring together MSMEs, startups, investors, exporters, government departments and industry leaders from AP and neighbouring states.

Union Minister for MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of State for Labour Shobha Karandlaje, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, Tourism Minister, and MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, along with senior bureaucrats, are expected to address the sessions.

The Expo is expected to feature 180+ exhibitors and attract 40,000+ businessmen, enabling networking, innovation and strategic collaborations.