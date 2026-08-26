CM Naidu set to launch Veligonda on August 31

VIJAYAWADA: Declaring that a three-decade-old resolve has finally come to fruition, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on X that he will formally inaugurate Phase-1 of the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project on August 31, 2026.

Sharing a nostalgic photograph from March 5, 1996 — when he laid the foundation stone for the project as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh — Naidu noted that life has come full circle as he prepares to dedicate the completed Phase-1 to the nation 30 years later.

In a series of posts titled ‘Veligonda Jalasirulu – Abhivrudhiki Rekkalu’ (Veligonda Water Riches – Wings of Development), the Chief Minister emphasised that overcoming immense hurdles and engineering challenges through a Bhagiratha-like effort has made it possible to bring Krishna waters to the drought-hit lands of western Prakasam.

Under Phase-1, 10.7 TMC of water will be released into Nallamala Sagar at Markapuram, immediately providing irrigation to 1.19 lakh acres and safe drinking water to 4 lakh residents, with Phase-2 eventually expanding irrigation coverage to 3.283 lakh acres and drinking water to 11.25 lakh people.

Reaffirming his oath to the State, Chief Minister Naidu stated: ‘Water to every farmer’s field, employment for every youth, and security for every family—this is my resolve.’ He pledged permanent relief from the debilitating fluoride crisis in western Prakasam by delivering safe drinking water to every household via tap connections.

Naidu further highlighted that the project’s commissioning will serve as a catalyst for broader regional development, complementing the newly formed Markapuram district.