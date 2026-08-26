Comic Con India to make debut in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Comic Con India will make its debut in Visakhapatnam on October 10 and 11, 2026, with the Kalam Convention Centre set to host the first edition of the event in Andhra Pradesh.

The Vizag edition will open Comic Con India’s 2026-27 season, which will travel to cities across the country in the coming months. The event will feature international guests, cosplay showcases, panel sessions, live music, stand-up comedy, exclusive launches and fan zones.

The event is being brought to Vizag as fandom communities around anime, cosplay and other forms of pop culture continue to grow in the city. Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson said the event would also bring local stories and cultural influences to the platform alongside newer forms of content and art.

“Visakhapatnam has a strong connection with Telugu cinema, but its fandom culture is now expanding beyond films,” Johnson said. She added that the city’s anime, cosplay and student communities were contributing to its growing pop culture scene.

NODWIN Gaming Co-founder and Managing Director Akshat Rathee said bringing Comic Con to new cities was aimed at making pop culture more accessible to fans beyond traditional metros.

“Vizag felt like the perfect place to begin our 2026-27 journey,” Rathee said, adding that the company was looking forward to seeing local fans shape the first edition in the city.

Comic Con India was acquired by NODWIN Gaming and has since expanded to new metro and tier 2 cities. The season travelled across 11 cities and drew more than 3.5 lakh attendees, making it the biggest Comic Con India season so far.