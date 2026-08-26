Contest every local body seat: YSRCP leader Jagan to partymen

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon his party leadership and cadre to contest every single seat in the upcoming local body elections, asserting that a strong anti-incumbency wave has set in against the ruling coalition within two years of taking office.

Addressing a meeting of party coordinators, 175 Assembly constituency in-charges, and senior leaders on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that public dissatisfaction across all sections of society could translate into a decisive electoral victory if the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. He urged the cadre to fight against alleged malpractices and ensure that no seat goes uncontested.

Emphasising that unanimous elections would not be tolerated within the party fold, Jagan instructed Assembly constituency aspirants to field strong candidates across all local body seats. He noted that maintaining a strong presence in the local body polls would lay the groundwork for the party’s broader political recovery.

The former Chief Minister outlined an intensive outreach plan, directing leaders to conduct door-to-door visits to highlight the contrast between the YSRCP and the ruling coalition’s governance records.

To support the organisational campaign, the party plans to issue ID cards featuring QR codes to cadre down to the village level, alongside distributing promotional materials and holding structured meetings at the district, constituency, mandal, and division levels.