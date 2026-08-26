Five of family found dead at Andhra's Srisailam

KURNOOL: A five-member family from Sri Sathya Sai district, who had come to Srisailam seeking solace, was found dead in a room at Vaddera Nityannadhana Satram in the temple town of Nandyal district on Tuesday. Police suspect that the family members died by suicide, allegedly due to fiscal problems.

The deceased were identified as Sudhakar (36), his sisters Adilakshmi (50), Malleswari (45) and Sridevi (33), and Malleswari’s 15-year-old son Manikantha. They were residents of Vaddera Colony in Battalapalli mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

According to sources, the family had left Battalapalli around 25 days ago, telling neighbours that they were going for medical treatment. However, they reached Srisailam on August 20 and took accommodation at Vaddera Satram. Police found their bodies in the room on Tuesday and rushed to the spot to launch an investigation, said Atmakur DSP Ram Anjaneyulu Naik.

The family had reportedly been facing a series of personal, health and financial difficulties. Sudhakar worked as an autorickshaw driver. One of his sisters was unmarried and suffering from paralysis, while two others had reportedly separated from their husbands and were staying at their parental home. Their father, Peddanna, died around 10 years ago, while their mother, Sanjamma, died four years ago. The family’s decision to travel to Srisailam, a major pilgrimage centre visited by thousands of devotees, had appeared to be connected with treatment and possibly a search for relief from their hardships. The discovery of their bodies, however, turned the pilgrimage into a tragedy.

Speaking to the TNIE, Atmakur DSP Ram Anjaneyulu Naik said, “Police reached the spot after receiving information, shifted the bodies to Sunnipenta government hospital and informed the relatives.” Further investigation is on.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.