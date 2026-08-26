Hand over AE family suicide case to CBI: Kakinada MP to government

KAKINADA: In a harrowing account, ten-year-old K. Riyansh Karthikeya Reddy, the sole survivor of the recent Godavari River suicide pact, revealed on Tuesday that his coach, Sheikh Sadiq Khan, physically abused his mother, poisoned his father, and threatened to sell him to terrorist organisations if he disclosed the ongoing torture to anyone.

Flanked by Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas and family members at a press conference in Kakinada, the young boy recounted the ordeal that left him orphaned, stating that Sadiq Khan systematically targeted and destroyed his family.

The MP demanded capital punishment for Sadiq Khan, calling for an immediate, full-scale investigation into the four deaths linked to the case.

The MP accompanied Riyansh to meet Kakinada Collector Magistrate Harendhira Prasad to submit a formal representation detailing these allegations.

The MP urged law enforcement authorities to investigate claims that Sadiq Khan mixed cyanide into a protein supplement before Jagadeeshwara Reddy’s death in July.

Urging state authorities to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), MP Uday Srinivas emphasised the need to determine whether accomplices were operating behind the scenes or if extortion networks exist elsewhere in the state.

The MP requested the District Collector to initiate legal steps to ensure all family assets and property titles are secured in Riyansh’s name, while scrutinising the legal validity of the will left behind by Nookaraju to safeguard the boy’s rights.