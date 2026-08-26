Jogi Ramesh’s daughter-in-law accuses former minister, family of concealing faith before marriage

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister Jogi Ramesh’s daughter-in-law Meghana on Tuesday accused him and his family of concealing their Christian faith before her marriage, pressuring her to follow Christianity and making derogatory remarks about Hindu gods and practices.

Meghana alleged that the family presented themselves as Hindus before the marriage and removed photographs of Hindu deities from their house after the wedding. She claimed that, despite seeking permission to perform pujas, she was allowed only a small room and faced derogatory comments about her faith.

She alleged that Jogi Ramesh and his family concealed problems concerning her husband Rajeev before the marriage. According to her, Rajeev sought divorce within two months, but the court dismissed the petition. Meghana alleged that her mother-in-law Shakuntala pressured her to bring additional dowry despite knowing about the issue. She questioned why the family arranged the marriage despite being aware of Rajeev’s condition.

Meghana said she had videos and other evidence to substantiate her allegations and would release them at an appropriate time. She appealed to authorities to intervene and vowed to continue her fight for justice.