Junior doctors call off stir as Andhra Pradesh HC intervenes

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s intervention, junior doctors on Tuesday called off their strike that had disrupted medical services in government hospitals for the past few days.

The court welcomed their decision, and appreciated them for upholding the dignity of the medical profession.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the strike, a High Court Bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan, observed that doctors had every right to express their grievances, but staying away from duty could not be justified as patients depend on them for essential medical care.

The court noted that the medical profession is noble and that the very presence of a doctor gives a patient confidence, adding that the decision to withdraw the strike was a welcome step.

While stating that it understood the grievances of the junior doctors and their feeling that their demands were not being addressed, the Bench pointed out that the strike had caused hardship to patients and put lives at risk.

It advised the doctors to explore alternative methods of protest without disrupting medical services, while directing the State government to take a decision within two weeks on their legitimate demands, particularly regarding stipend revision.

The Public Interest Litigation was originally filed by social activist Guduri Venkata Ratna Kumar of Singarayakonda, Prakasam district, alleging that emergency services had been affected since August 17.