Kadapa district administration plans to plant 23.6 lakh saplings to boost green cover across district

KADAPA: The district administration plans to plant 23.6 lakh saplings across the district with a major focus on increasing green cover roping in government departments, educational institutions, public organisations, farmers, private landowners and private companies.
The district has an extent of 15,359 sq. km of which forests account for 4,966 sq.km. Officials said the forest cover was below the level recommended under the national forest policy and called for greater participation from the public in increasing and protecting green cover.
There are various schemes of which saplings will be supplied free of cost to government organisations, DWMA, the Forest department, line departments, schools, colleges, hostels and public organisations for plantation programmes.
For private institutions saplings will be supplied at prescribed rates. This apart, incentives will be provided to encourage tree cultivation.
Saplings raised under the employment guarantee scheme will be supplied free of cost for all government programmes. Officials have instructed people and organisations to give priority to the maintenance of saplings after plantation. Measures such as fencing to protect them from cattle, regular watering, removal of weeds and other preventive measures should be taken.
Environmental groups said the real success of the 23.6-lakh sapling target would depend not on the number planted but on how many eventually grow into trees. With the participation of elected representatives, officials, students, voluntary organisations and the public, Kadapa can develop a stronger green cover, they said.