Kadapa district administration plans to plant 23.6 lakh saplings to boost green cover across district

KADAPA: The district administration plans to plant 23.6 lakh saplings across the district with a major focus on increasing green cover roping in government departments, educational institutions, public organisations, farmers, private landowners and private companies.

The district has an extent of 15,359 sq. km of which forests account for 4,966 sq.km. Officials said the forest cover was below the level recommended under the national forest policy and called for greater participation from the public in increasing and protecting green cover.

There are various schemes of which saplings will be supplied free of cost to government organisations, DWMA, the Forest department, line departments, schools, colleges, hostels and public organisations for plantation programmes.