Rs 840 crore NH-365BB upgrade to boost farm-to-market connectivity, Polavaram access in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced the approval of Rs 840.41 crore for the upgradation of key sections of National Highway-365BB in Andhra Pradesh, aimed at enhancing regional infrastructure and boosting farm-to-market connectivity.

The project entails converting the 45.09-km stretch covering the Buttaigudem–LND Peta and Pattiseema–Kovvur sections of NH-365BB into a two-lane configuration with paved shoulders.

According to the Union Minister, the upgraded highway will significantly improve access to the Polavaram Irrigation Project and surrounding rural areas.

The project will speed up the transportation of agricultural produce such as tobacco, sugarcane, and palm oil, strengthening logistics for local farmers and supporting socio-economic development across the region. Beyond agricultural benefits, the upgraded corridor will improve inter-state connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, benefiting commuters, trade, and tourism.

The highway will also provide smoother access to key bathing ghats along the Godavari River, aiding pilgrims and visitors during the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the funds.

Highlighting the impact on the local economy, the Chief Minister noted that the project will provide seamless connectivity to the Polavaram Project while ensuring faster market access for tobacco, sugarcane, palm, and aqua farmers.

He added that the infrastructure initiative aligns with the NDA government’s focus on delivering infrastructure-led growth for a future-ready AP.