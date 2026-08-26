TNIE Impact: Tirupati women volleyball players get permanent floodlights at SVU court

TIRUPATI: A TNIE Brightside story has sparked a positive start in improving sports infrastructure for volleyball players in Tirupati.

As the first step, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu provided permanent floodlights at the SV University Campus School volleyball court for women players.

The Rs 6 lakh facility was inaugurated on Tuesday by TTD Board member P Lakshmi and Ravi Naidu, in the presence of SV University Registrar Bhupathi Naidu.

The installation followed Naidu’s assurance to the players on 16 August and will allow them to train during evening and night hours. SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu said modern equipment, better coaching and additional infrastructure would be provided in phases.

He reiterated his commitment to establishing a dedicated volleyball academy for women in Tirupati. The players thanked him for swiftly implementing the assurance.