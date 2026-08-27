Andhra Pradesh's new assembly complex to reflect democratic values & Telugu heritage

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step toward establishing an iconic governance seat for Andhra Pradesh, the State Government held a comprehensive high-level review at the State Secretariat on Wednesday to finalise the architectural master plan, structural engineering, and interior design framework for the upcoming Legislative Assembly complex in the capital city of Amaravati.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu chaired the deliberations alongside Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana, Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar, Legislative Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, APCRDA Additional Commissioner Abhishek Kumar, and Chief Engineer A.V. Rao.

The state leadership conducted extensive consultations with a delegation from the globally renowned architectural firm Norman Foster + Partners, led by Partner and Architect Pedro Haberbosch.

The meeting focused on crafting an administrative headquarters that harmoniously blends cutting-edge modern architecture with traditional Telugu cultural heritage, artistic motifs, and historical iconography.

Designed to reflect the democratic traditions and future growth aspirations of Andhra Pradesh, the complex is planned as a sustainable, world-class landmark.

A key architectural highlight unveiled during the session is a central observation tower rising above the main Assembly Complex, designed to offer visitors and dignitaries a panoramic 360-degree view of the entire Amaravati capital region.

The design incorporates natural lighting, ventilation channels, rainwater harvesting systems, and energy-efficient building systems in compliance with international Green Building standards.