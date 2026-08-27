Andhra Pradesh's new assembly complex to reflect democratic values & Telugu heritage

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step toward establishing an iconic governance seat for Andhra Pradesh, the State Government held a comprehensive high-level review at the State Secretariat on Wednesday to finalise the architectural master plan, structural engineering, and interior design framework for the upcoming Legislative Assembly complex in the capital city of Amaravati.
Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu chaired the deliberations alongside Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana, Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar, Legislative Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, APCRDA Additional Commissioner Abhishek Kumar, and Chief Engineer A.V. Rao.
The state leadership conducted extensive consultations with a delegation from the globally renowned architectural firm Norman Foster + Partners, led by Partner and Architect Pedro Haberbosch.
The meeting focused on crafting an administrative headquarters that harmoniously blends cutting-edge modern architecture with traditional Telugu cultural heritage, artistic motifs, and historical iconography.
Designed to reflect the democratic traditions and future growth aspirations of Andhra Pradesh, the complex is planned as a sustainable, world-class landmark.
A key architectural highlight unveiled during the session is a central observation tower rising above the main Assembly Complex, designed to offer visitors and dignitaries a panoramic 360-degree view of the entire Amaravati capital region.
The design incorporates natural lighting, ventilation channels, rainwater harvesting systems, and energy-efficient building systems in compliance with international Green Building standards.
Addressing strategic long-term planning, Minister Nadendla Manohar revealed that the facility is engineered to accommodate future political expansions, specifically keeping in mind the post-delimitation scenario across the state.
The main Legislative Assembly Hall is being designed with a seating capacity of 265 members, while the Legislative Council Hall will accommodate 110 members.
Furthermore, the master plan includes a unified Central Joint Hall designed for joint legislative sessions, such as the Governor’s annual address to both Houses, ensuring seamless operational synergy.
The interior layout encompasses dedicated executive suites and administrative quarters, including specialised chambers for the Chief Minister, the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, Cabinet Ministers, Government Whips, and Committee Chairpersons. The entire complex will be governed by an integrated command and control system equipped with access control, continuous CCTV surveillance, and modern fire safety networks.
Adhering to universal accessibility guidelines, the building will be fully equipped with ramps, specialised elevators, and accessible facilities, establishing the Amaravati Legislative Assembly as an accessible, and technologically advanced seat of power.