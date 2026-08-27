Axis Energy-Lumara to set up 400 MW solar project in Kurnool district

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to the renewable energy sector in Andhra Pradesh, Axis Energy, in partnership with Lumara, will develop a 400 MW solar power project at Nandipadu village in Kurnool district.

The project is targeted for commissioning in 2027 and is expected to generate significant employment opportunities for local communities during both construction and operational phases.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Axis Energy Joint Managing Director Kiran Kumar Reddy said Axis Energy will undertake the complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works for the solar plant.

As part of the project, the company will also develop a 400 kV Pooling Substation (PSS) and an associated 400 kV transmission line to connect the project with the Kurnool III CTUIL Substation. The transmission infrastructure will facilitate seamless evacuation of the power generated by the solar plant to the national grid.

Kiran Kumar said the partnership brings together Lumara’s capabilities and Axis Energy’s expertise in renewable energy development and EPC execution. The collaboration would help develop world-class renewable energy infrastructure, accelerate India’s energy transition and support its long-term sustainability goals.

The partnership further strengthens Axis Energy’s position in the renewable energy sector, with capabilities spanning solar, wind, transmission and balance-of-plant infrastructure.