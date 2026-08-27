Coalition gives priority to Backward Classes: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav stated that it was ironic for the YSRCP chief to lecture others on political betrayal given his own political track record.

Reacting to Jagan’s recent statements regarding the stipend issue of junior doctors, Satya Kumar remarked that public press conferences cannot erase memories of internal family rifts involving his mother and sister, or the ongoing legal developments surrounding his uncle’s murder case.

The Minister termed Jagan’s claims regarding Backwards Classes (BC) reservations as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

He said the Coalition views BCs as governance partners rather than a mere electoral vote bank and will ensure due priority and representation for them in upcoming local body polls.

He pointed out that while the previous YSRCP regime implemented reservation decisions that immediately ran into legal hurdles, the present coalition government is committed to delivering legally sustainable and constitutional social justice for BC communities.