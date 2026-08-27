Minister Kollu Ravindra flays YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over ‘El Nino remarks’

VIJAYAWADA: Excise and Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accusing the YSRCP leadership of spreading false narratives over prevailing El Nino weather conditions while attempting to cover up its five-year track record of neglect toward farmers and Backward Classes (BCs).

Addressing a press conference at the TDP Central Office in NTR Bhavan, Kollu Ravindra asserted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is actively managing the El Niño impact in coordination with the Centre by prioritising drinking water supplies and promoting drought-resilient alternative crops.

Criticising YSRCP legislators for boycotting the Assembly session when an open debate on drought was proposed, Ravindra alleged that Jagan avoided the House for fear that his administrative failures would be exposed.

He said present coalition government has allocated nearly Rs 13,500 crore to complete 36 identified irrigation projects by 2029.