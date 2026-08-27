Minister Nara Lokesh highlights ‘3 S’ investor plan of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s unique value proposition for corporate investors, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh outlined the State’s investor-centric strategy centred on a “3 S” framework, Speed, Service, and Stability, during an event held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Detailing the approach, Lokesh stated that the first element represents the speed of doing business, ensuring rapid project clearances and execution for industry partners.

The second important pillar, service, reflects proactive government support and continuous engagement, with the Minister noting that he personally provides status updates on investments directly to business leaders on a weekly basis.

He said the third element is stability, which guarantees a consistent policy framework unaffected by political transitions.

The HRD Minister pointed out that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu serves as a powerful brand with an exceptional track record of economic development.

He added that having a Chief Minister capable of attracting major investors makes his role in negotiation and deal closure easier. He said the combination creates a formidable leadership partnership, giving AP an advantage over other States in attracting investments and strengthening its position on the national investment map.