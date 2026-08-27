Ongole government general hospital gets Rs 14 cr for major upgrade

ONGOLE: The State government has sanctioned around Rs 14-crore from District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds and the available funds of the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) Development Society for several development works at the hospital. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will perform Bhoomi Pooja and lay the foundation stone for the works on August 28.

GGH authorities have prepared estimates for various permanent development works, including a special OP registration block, a waiting hall, a 90-KLD overhead balancing reservoir, parking sheds for different categories of vehicles, ACP cladding and a portico in front of the hospital’s main building, besides other facelift works.

“With these sanctioned works, the GGH will provide better patient services including the big OP registration block, uninterrupted water supplies, better parking facilities and other infrastructural facilities. We will complete all these development works of the GGH as early as possible,” Medical Superintendent Dr Manikya Rao said.

Apart from this, Lokesh will participate in the Bhoomi Pooja for the Radisson-Ongole Hotel at Chadalawada village in Naguluppalapadu mandal. He will also lay the foundation for several development works in Ongole city, including a water pipeline project and pylon at PVR School, distribution of 1,500 free bicycles to students, a municipal water project at Gandhi Park and city beautification memorials at key junctions.