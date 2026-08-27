Six killed, 12 injured as bus rams truck near Kodad in Suryapet district

SURYAPET: Six passengers were killed on the spot after a private bus rammed a stationary container truck near Kodad in Suryapet district in the early hours of Wednesday.
The truck was carrying around 50 tonnes of iron pillars protruding from its rear, which pierced through the bus front windscreen and into the passenger compartment on impact. Twelve others sustained severe injuries in the incident.
The accident took place near Durgapuram stage on the outskirts of Dorakunta in Kodad mandal. The bus, carrying 42 passengers, was travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru when it crashed into the truck from behind at high speed.
The deceased were identified as L Mery Jyoshna (39), N Bhavana (25) and Suravarapu Shakeena (24), all from Autonagar in Vijayawada; Yasarapu Chinni (31) of Tellaprolu in Eluru district; Chennakesavula Nagendra Babu (31) of Patamatalanka, Vijayawada; and Pidikiti Lakshmi (31) of Vijayawada.
The drivers of both vehicles fled the scene after the crash. Kodad police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.
CM & Dy CM express shock over bus mishap
The injured were taken to Kodad Area Hospital, while those in critical condition were referred to Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Police registered a case.
Families blame NHAI, highway patrol staff
The accident triggered outrage among victims’ families and local residents, who alleged negligence by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and highway patrolling personnel.
According to eyewitnesses, the container truck lost control around 5 am and crashed into the road divider. Part of the vehicle remained on the divider while the rest blocked the carriageway, posing a danger to approaching traffic.
Eyewitnesses said motorists who stopped at the scene advised the container driver to place warning signs, but he reportedly said he had none.
Two buses had earlier narrowly avoided the truck, and one bus driver reportedly stopped to warn the container driver before leaving.
Residents alleged that highway patrol personnel and officials failed to reach the spot or place warning barriers despite the danger.
The victims’ families alleged that timely intervention by highway patrol personnel and warning barriers could have prevented the accident.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and several Cabinet members expressed grief over the mishap.