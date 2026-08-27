Six killed, 12 injured as bus rams truck near Kodad in Suryapet district

SURYAPET: Six passengers were killed on the spot after a private bus rammed a stationary container truck near Kodad in Suryapet district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The truck was carrying around 50 tonnes of iron pillars protruding from its rear, which pierced through the bus front windscreen and into the passenger compartment on impact. Twelve others sustained severe injuries in the incident.

The accident took place near Durgapuram stage on the outskirts of Dorakunta in Kodad mandal. The bus, carrying 42 passengers, was travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru when it crashed into the truck from behind at high speed.

The deceased were identified as L Mery Jyoshna (39), N Bhavana (25) and Suravarapu Shakeena (24), all from Autonagar in Vijayawada; Yasarapu Chinni (31) of Tellaprolu in Eluru district; Chennakesavula Nagendra Babu (31) of Patamatalanka, Vijayawada; and Pidikiti Lakshmi (31) of Vijayawada.

The drivers of both vehicles fled the scene after the crash. Kodad police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.