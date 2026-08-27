Teacher held over death of six-year-old LKG student at private school in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police arrested a teacher on August 25 in connection with the death of six-year-old LKG student T Pranay Tej, who collapsed in his classroom at a private school in Town Kotha Road area on August 20. She was sent to judicial remand for 15 days.

It was learnt that Pranay reportedly collapsed in the classroom after the teacher named D Kusuma allegedly slapped him over incomplete homework. He was taken to King George Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

CCTV footage from the classroom showed the teacher calling students one by one to check their homework. When Pranay reportedly showed an empty slate, the teacher allegedly pulled him towards her, unbuttoned his shirt and slapped him. He then collapsed in the classroom.

It occurred at 11 am, while the school management informed his parents at about 12.50 pm. The family and relatives later gathered outside the hospital and school, demanding action against the teacher and the school management.

District Education Officer Prem Kumar and One Town Inspector Vara Prasad visited the school and took stock of the situation on the day of the incident. The DEO said a preliminary report had been submitted to the government and further action would be taken.

The School Education Department constituted a three-member committee comprising the Vizag Regional Joint Director, District Education Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer to conduct a detailed inquiry.

The panel will examine facts and submit report, based on which action will be taken.