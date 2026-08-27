Union government Rs 2,448-cr National health mission plan for Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Union government has approved a Rs 2,447.98 crore annual plan for the National Health Mission (NHM) in Andhra Pradesh for FY 2026–27, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced on Wednesday.

Under the funding model, the Centre will contribute Rs 1,468.79 crore (60%), while the State Government will provide Rs 979.19 crore (40%).

The largest single allocation of Rs 1,008.50 crore is earmarked for human resources and staff salaries. The Centre is also supplying in-kind grants worth Rs 411.12 crore for essential drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic reagents targeting routine immunisation, viral hepatitis, malaria, dengue, and tuberculosis.

After accounting for in-kind grants and infrastructure maintenance funds (Rs 120.70 crore), net cash availability stands at Rs 1,916.16 crore, of which Rs 1,175.03 crore has already been released in initial tranches.

Major programme-wise allocations include Rs 116.50 crore for tuberculosis eradication, Rs 114.55 crore for free diagnostic tests, Rs 97.65 crore for routine immunisation, Rs 94.22 crore for Health and Wellness Centres, and Rs 92.95 crore for 108 emergency ambulance services.

Maternal and child health programs received substantial funding, including Rs 88.66 crore for Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram, Rs 77.58 crore for Anaemia Mukt Bharat, Rs 70.62 crore for Facility Based Newborn Care, and Rs 31.75 crore for Janani Suraksha Yojana.