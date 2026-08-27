Workshop held on ‘Greening of MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh’

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme of the Ministry of MSME on Wednesdday organized an awareness and capacity building workshop on “Greening of MSMEs in AP.”

The programme was implemented by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The workshop brought together stakeholders from government, industry associations, technology providers, financial institutions and MSMEs to promote sustainable manufacturing, energy efficiency, water conservation and resource optimisation.

The inaugural session was graced by M Madhu, Industries Centre General Manager, NTR district, who delivered the keynote address and emphasized role of MSMEs in adopting greener production practices.

Special addresses were delivered by E Phani Poorna Chandra Rao, Ex Chairman, Vijayawada Master Printers Association; Srinivas Valega, Joint Secretary, AP Offset Printers Association; and Amarnath, Secretary, The Institute of Indian Foundrymen AP Chapter.

The programme featured four sessions on Energy Efficiency, Automation, Solar PV and Financial Assistance. Representatives from EESL and CII encouraged MSMEs to participate in Investment Grade Energy Audits and Water Audits.