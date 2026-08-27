YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy slams coalition govt on BC reservations in local body elections

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a broadside against the TDP-led NDA government accusing it of misleading BCs over reservations, failing to protect farmers amid rainfall deficit and allowing the law and order situation to deteriorate.
Addressing a press conference here at Tadepalli, Jagan claimed that the YSRCP had given the highest priority to the Backward Classes during its five-year tenure and provided them representation beyond the statutory quota in political, economic and social spheres.
He said the previous YSRCP government had issued GO 176 in 2019 providing 34 per cent reservations to BCs in local body elections and alleged the move was challenged in courts at the instance of TDP leaders.
The courts subsequently struck down the additional quota on the ground that total reservations exceeded the 50 per cent ceiling, he said.
Jagan further accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of “playing the same game” ahead of local body elections by creating the impression that the government was committed to restoring 34 per cent reservations while being aware of the judicial constraints. He said his government had compensated for the legal setback by ensuring greater BC representation in nominated and elected positions.
“Of the 25 Cabinet berths, 11 were given to BCs, while four of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats filled from the State quota went to BC leaders,” Jagan claimed. He made it clear that his party gave priority to BC in terms of representation in the Lok Sabha, Legislative Council, Zilla Parishad, municipal bodies, MPPs, ZPTCs, MPTCs and nominated posts.
Jagan also attacked the government over the agricultural situation, claiming the State had recorded an average 52 per cent rainfall deficit over the past two months. He questioned why contingency plans had not been announced despite the worsening drought conditions prevailed in the State.