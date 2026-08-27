YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy slams coalition govt on BC reservations in local body elections

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a broadside against the TDP-led NDA government accusing it of misleading BCs over reservations, failing to protect farmers amid rainfall deficit and allowing the law and order situation to deteriorate.

Addressing a press conference here at Tadepalli, Jagan claimed that the YSRCP had given the highest priority to the Backward Classes during its five-year tenure and provided them representation beyond the statutory quota in political, economic and social spheres.

He said the previous YSRCP government had issued GO 176 in 2019 providing 34 per cent reservations to BCs in local body elections and alleged the move was challenged in courts at the instance of TDP leaders.

The courts subsequently struck down the additional quota on the ground that total reservations exceeded the 50 per cent ceiling, he said.