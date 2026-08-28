Amaravati to get India’s first Quantum & AI varsity

VIJAYAWADA: Clearing the deck for Andhra Pradesh’s footprint in frontier technology, the State government has approved the establishment of India’s first dedicated Quantum and Artificial Intelligence University campus in Amaravati.

The facility will be set up by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), a Deemed-to-be University under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The project will be built on an 8.5-acre plot in Amaravati with a 100 per cent Grant-in-Aid of Rs 730.70 crore from MeitY over five years. The decision was formally taken at a Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat.

While the campus is being developed, classes and skill programmes will begin from September 2026 at a temporary setup within Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. The university will offer UG, PG, PhD, diploma, and other courses across specialisations like Quantum Computing and Security, AI and Machine Learning, Data Science, VLSI, Chip Design, Semiconductor Fabrication, and High-Performance Computing.

A major highlight will be the 1.25 lakh sq. ft. Quantum Research, Innovation, and Incubation Block (QRIIB). Equipped with quantum photonics labs, cleanroom nano-fabrication facilities, and data centers, the block will support research, startup incubation, and technology transfer.

Designed as solar-powered Net Zero facility with a 500-bed residential capacity, it aims to train 8,250 learners over five years.

To strengthen the regional talent pipeline, NIELIT will partner with institutions such as IIT Tirupati, IIIT Sri City, Andhra University, and JNTU.

Aligned with national initiatives like the National Quantum Mission, IndiaAI Mission, and India Semiconductor Mission, the project aims to establish Amaravati as a destination for deep-tech innovation.