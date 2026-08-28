Andhra Pradesh: CRDA sanctions Rs 1,437 cr for basic infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA: Unveiling a comprehensive blueprint for capital region development, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has sanctioned Rs 1,437 crore to establish 100 per cent basic infrastructure across 29 villages in Amaravati. The decisions were taken during the 65th CRDA Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana detailed an array of policy approvals spanning infrastructure funding, farm loan waivers, strategic land pricing, bulk water supply, and clean energy partnerships.

To bring the surrounding capital villages on par with core urban infrastructure, the CRDA approved an additional Rs 533 crore, supplementing the previously allocated Rs 904 crore, to complete essential civic works in the 29 villages that pooled land between 2014 and 2019. The funds will be utilised to construct internal roads, underground drainage (UGD) networks mirroring the main capital, stormwater drains, drinking water pipelines, and street lighting.

Following technical studies by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), New Delhi, and IIT Kharagpur on local soil dynamics and future traffic projections, the authority decided to construct Blacktop (BT) roads instead of Cement Concrete (CC) roads in the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts. Additionally, an administrative sanction of Rs 596 crore was accorded to construct a Central Public Library, Auditorium, and HR infrastructure complex at Sakhamuru.