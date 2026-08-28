Andhra Pradesh government, Junior doctors hold first round of talks

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level committee held its first talks with Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) representatives at Mangalagiri on Thursday, following HC directions.

Health Secretary and Committee Chairman G Veerapandian chaired a meeting, attended by Director of Medical Education Dr A Vishnuvardhan and Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Registrar Sudheer. JUDA president Ishwar, Bhargav and other office-bearers represented the association.

After discussing JUDA’s six-point charter, the government said five issues required no concern and agreed to another round of talks on stipend hike. Veerapandian said the government had taken no decision on extending medical professors’ retirement age and would consult JUDA if needed. He said AP was following NMC norms on non-clinical recruitment. AP has filled 11.05% of posts via this route, against the 30%.

The committee said DME had directed superintendents to ensure fixed working hours and basic amenities, warning of action for negligence. Senior residents fall outside JUDA’s purview, but the government is reviewing their stipends separately. The government offered 10% for interns and 3% for PG and super-speciality doctors, plus 3% annual increments from next year. JUDA sought an immediate 13% hike for all categories. Veerapandian said another round would be held soon to reach consensus on the revision.