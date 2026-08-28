Andhra Pradesh plans 50 per cent green cover by 2047

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to increase the State’s green cover to 50 percent by 2047, the state government has initiated a comprehensive programme with the newly conceived Andhra Pradesh Society for Greening and Reforestation for Ecological Enrichment (AP-GREEN) bringing various greening initiatives under a single platform.

The initiative has been conceived under the supervision of Deputy Chief Minister and Forest and Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan, with a focus on protecting existing forests, creating new green spaces and restoring degraded ecosystems.

AP-GREEN will coordinate programmes involving the Forest, Agriculture, Horticulture, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Education, Industries, Water Resources and Urban Local Bodies (ULV) departments, besides NGOs, CSR organisations, farmers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and educational institutions. The primary objective is to increase forests and green cover to 50 percent of Andhra Pradesh’s geographical area by 2047. The State currently has 37.42 lakh hectares of notified forest area, accounting for 22.96 per cent of its geographical area. As an interim target, the government plans to increase green cover to 33 percent by 2030.

As a part of the initiative, AP-GREEN will promote farm forestry, agro-forestry, avenue plantations, canal-bank plantations, shelter belts and large-scale plantation drives in rural and urban areas. Special attention will be given to restoring degraded lands, mining-affected areas, wastelands and ecologically sensitive zones. A Statewide nursery network will also be developed to ensure the production and distribution of quality planting material, reads the official release.