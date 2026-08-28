Andhra Pradesh records 98.47 per cent HPV coverage

VIJAYAWADA: Achieving a near-total target in its public health drive, AP has completed 98.47% of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive aimed at protecting adolescent girls from cervical cancer.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that out of the 3,45,377 identified girls aged between 14-15 years across AP, 3,40,108 girls received single-dose vaccine till Thursday. The government is initiating steps to vaccinate remaining 5,269 girls by August 31.

The Minister credited extensive awareness campaigns for high HPV vaccination coverage, which helped overcome parental hesitation. The Centre has extended the deadline to December 31 and will send 1,90,890 additional doses for newly eligible 14-year-old girls in AP, taking allocation beyond 5.72 lakh. Parents can take eligible girls to PHCs or UHCs for free vaccination.

Health Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu said no adverse reactions were reported among 3.40 lakh girls. He emphasised that the Gardasil-4 quadrivalent vaccine is safe, administered as a 0.5 ml single dose intramuscularly in upper left arm, followed by 30-minute observation period.