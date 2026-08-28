BARC land in Andhra's Anakapalli district exempted from registration fee

VIJAYAWADA: Finally paving the way for one of the country’s most prestigious scientific projects, the Andhra Pradesh Government has granted a full exemption from stamp duty and registration fee for 4,950 acres of land allotted to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Anakapalli district.

The decision removes major financial hurdles for the premier institution, and accelerates the execution of its high-security national research infrastructure. The State government issued an order (G.O.Ms.No.214) to this effect last week through the Industries and Commerce (Infra) Department, formalising the approval to waive all registration and transfer duty fee in a phased manner.

BARC, a premier multi-disciplinary R&D unit under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India, is setting up a state-of-the-art research campus spanning Atchuthapuram and Munagapaka mandals.

Conceived as a long-term strategic asset, the facility will serve as a national powerhouse for high-end nuclear research, clean energy, high-performance data computing, advanced material sciences, chemical engineering, and isotope applications.

The campus will also focus on deploying radiation technologies for practical applications in public healthcare, agriculture, and environmental conservation to strengthen national strategic self-reliance.

Significantly, the expansion of the BARC campus in Andhra Pradesh aligns with the Union Government’s broader push under the Rs 20,000-crore Nuclear Energy Mission aimed at accelerating research and development of indigenous Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).