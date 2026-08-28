BARC land in Andhra's Anakapalli district exempted from registration fee

VIJAYAWADA: Finally paving the way for one of the country’s most prestigious scientific projects, the Andhra Pradesh Government has granted a full exemption from stamp duty and registration fee for 4,950 acres of land allotted to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Anakapalli district.
The decision removes major financial hurdles for the premier institution, and accelerates the execution of its high-security national research infrastructure. The State government issued an order (G.O.Ms.No.214) to this effect last week through the Industries and Commerce (Infra) Department, formalising the approval to waive all registration and transfer duty fee in a phased manner.
BARC, a premier multi-disciplinary R&D unit under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India, is setting up a state-of-the-art research campus spanning Atchuthapuram and Munagapaka mandals.
Conceived as a long-term strategic asset, the facility will serve as a national powerhouse for high-end nuclear research, clean energy, high-performance data computing, advanced material sciences, chemical engineering, and isotope applications.
The campus will also focus on deploying radiation technologies for practical applications in public healthcare, agriculture, and environmental conservation to strengthen national strategic self-reliance.
Significantly, the expansion of the BARC campus in Andhra Pradesh aligns with the Union Government’s broader push under the Rs 20,000-crore Nuclear Energy Mission aimed at accelerating research and development of indigenous Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).
According to DAE inputs, the new Vizag-Anakapalli campus is slated to house several research reactors and advanced R&D facilities to support these key national decarbonisation objectives. The tax relief comes in response to a formal request submitted by the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the DAE, invoking Constitutional provisions under Article 285(1)—which exempts Union property from State taxation— alongside Provision (i) below Rule 3 in Chapter-II of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899.
Following proposals submitted by the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and subsequent Cabinet clearance, the State administration accorded approval to waive the standard registration overheads. Under the approved roadmap, the Revenue (Registration & Stamps) Department will first issue official notifications exempting duty for registering sale deeds covering an initial extent of 1,947.225 acres across Atchuthapuram and Munagapaka mandals.
Exemptions will subsequently be extended to cover the remaining land parcels until the complete 4,950-acre site is formally registered.
Secretary (Industries) N Yuvaraj has directed APIIC and the Revenue Department to complete the administrative and land transfer formalities expeditiously to enable early civil works on site.