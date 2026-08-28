Corruption by some MLAs overshadowing govt work, CM to act: AP BJP chief PVN Madhav

VIZIANAGARAM/VISAKHAPATNAM: AP BJP president PVN Madhav admitted that allegations of rampant corruption against some MLAs at the grassroots level are overshadowing the good work being done by the NDA government in the state and said such practices need to be curbed immediately.

Speaking to TNIE during AP Dialogues, Madhav said almost all MLAs are working towards development but a few are involved in activities that are drawing public criticism.

Though the NDA government is bringing huge investments and taking up several developmental and welfare initiatives across the state, the good work is getting overshadowed due to corruption at the lower level, Madhav said.

He said such allegations are giving ammunition to the YSRCP to target the coalition government.

“These allegations at the grassroots level are heavily shadowing all the good work. This should be curbed,” he said.

Madhav said the issue has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and expressed confidence that he would take appropriate action.

Responding to allegations of illegal mining and harassment of the public by a private agency engaged for tax collection, he said there is a need for a proper policy to deal with such issues.