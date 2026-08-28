Flower prices soar in Andhra's Kuppam markets as festival, wedding demand picks up

TIRUPATI: Flower prices have risen sharply in Kuppam and surrounding wholesale markets as demand has increased ahead of festivals and a series of auspicious muhurthams and weddings. The price rise has increased procurement costs for consumers, florists and wedding decorators, while giving growers better returns.

With several marriages scheduled during the next two weeks, traders expect prices to remain firm through the wedding season. Demand is also likely to increase further with Vinayaka Chaturthi approaching. Kanakambaram (crossandra) has emerged as the costliest flower in the local market, with wholesale prices touching Rs 1,500-1,800 a kg, depending on quality.

Jasmine is selling at around Rs 1,000 a kg, while Jajulu (Jathi/Jathimalli) is fetching about Rs 800. Rose prices have risen to around Rs 400 a kg, chrysanthemum to Rs 240 and chendu malli (marigold) to about Rs 80 a kg, traders said. Statewide mandi data also shows the volatility in jasmine prices.

Kuppam and Palamaner are important flower-producing and trading centres in the Rayalaseema region, with flowers from surrounding villages being supplied to markets in Andhra Pradesh as well as neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

A vendor from the Tirupati flower market, K Hari, told the TNIE that flower prices were between Rs 200 and Rs 300 a kg around 10 days ago. With the beginning of festival and marriage seasons, prices have been rising sharply every day. The increase is being felt across the supply chain, from the fields to bulk buyers and retailers, even before the Varalakshmi Vratham,” he said.

T Naresh, a flower vendor from Kuppam, said prices were likely to remain strong next week as the peak marriage season begins across South India. “Unlike the sudden spike during Varalakshmi Vratham, marriage-related demand is expected to remain sustained in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Naresh said growers in the Chittoor-Tirupati-Kuppam belt could benefit from supplying flowers to major markets like Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam during the marriage-season peak.