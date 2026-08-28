AP Dialogues | 'Only BJP can make a BC CM in Andhra Pradesh': PVN Madhav

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in expansion mode in Andhra Pradesh. Outlining the party’s plans, State president PVN Madhav speaks about strengthening its grassroots base, coordination within the alliance, constructive criticism of the government, protection of temple lands, anti-conversion measures and the development of North Andhra and Rayalaseema.
Excerpts:
As a second-generation leader, why has the BJP not grown as expected in AP and what are your goals for the party ahead of the 2029 elections?
The BJP was a major force in Andhra Pradesh until 1983, winning several civic bodies. NTR’s entry and the TDP wave absorbed the anti-Congress space, pushing the BJP into alliance politics. After bifurcation, the party regrouped. We see a ray of hope for AP and expect substantial progress in the coming years. Our Parivar organisations, including ABVP and BMS, are well placed. We aim to expand geographically and socially, reach unrepresented communities, and establish a presence in nearly every polling booth and panchayat. After membership drives, we are identifying suitable booth-level workers and have deployed BLAs in 42,000 of 46,000 booths.
When will long-time party workers in remote areas get opportunities?
Alliance politics has limited opportunities for long-serving cadre, as the BJP remains focused on electoral politics rather than nominated posts. This time, we have secured over 100 nominated positions and are seeking more at the Centre. For the local body elections, we have spoken to TDP and Jana Sena partners for a larger share of seats, besides more nominated posts for our cadre.
Has the alliance reached a consensus on seat-sharing for local body polls?
Local body elections are quite prestigious for the alliance because, after securing a tremendous mandate of a three-fourths majority, we want the people’s support to continue. The alliance partners have met and discussed at length the issues among the major partners. There is disgruntlement among the cadres of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP for various reasons, including the behaviour and activities of some MLAs. These issues should be sorted out before the elections. Regarding seat-sharing and other adjustments, these will be discussed after initial coordination meetings are held at the district and Assembly levels, so that a consensus can be built and solidarity among the cadres can be maintained. We have to come together as a united force. We will strategise together, with the alliance partners and ground-level cadres working together.
With TDP, YSRCP and BJP eyeing the BC vote, could AP have a BC Chief Minister? Will BJP give such an assurance?
BJP is the only party that has the possibility of electing a BC Chief Minister. We have demonstrated this in several States, where we have elected ST, SC and BC Chief Ministers. For a regional party, it is quite difficult as it is family-oriented. If the BJP becomes a force in the coming days, we will definitely explore the possibility of having a BC Chief Minister.
Despite being in the ruling alliance, you flag public issues. How has the government responded?
We are part of an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, so we know our limits and boundaries and want to work within them. At the same time, we want to be constructive in our criticism. There are several issues that the government may not be able to address but ought to. We will highlight such issues and act as a whistleblower on matters such as temple lands.
We have written to the Chief Minister, pointing out that temple lands do not belong to the government but to the deities and must be respected. They should not be diverted or misused. Similarly, we have raised several issues concerning sanitation, health, food and safety, and the government has responded positively.
Recently, there was an issue concerning mango farmers in Chittoor, where Totapuri prices had fallen sharply, leaving almost all farmers in distress. Some even threw their mangoes on the roads. We raised the issue with the government, although it initially said that supporting one crop could make it difficult to extend similar assistance to others. Despite this, I personally visited Chittoor, met the farmers and insisted that the government provide a support price for mangoes. Finally, the Chief Minister was kind enough to announce a support price of Rs 4 per kg for Totapuri mangoes.
Similarly, we raised concerns on behalf of aqua farmers over the feed being supplied to fish and prawn farmers. We took up the issue with our central leaders and ministers, and the Chief Minister was also kind enough to respond.
So, while we highlight issues, the Chief Minister is proactively taking them up. There may be gaps on some issues, but we do not want to confront the government head-on. We will remain a constructive partner in the alliance and continue highlighting issues that need attention. The administration has been responding positively.
Some issues require us to wait and watch. Land-related matters, including 22A land issues and Inam land conversions, take time. Nevertheless, we will continue to bring people’s concerns to the government’s notice. Overall, these issues have been taken up positively by the government.
The Centre is extending major support to AP. Is the BJP getting enough public credit?
With major alliance partners, sharing credit is natural. The BJP will highlight the Centre’s role through media outreach and public programmes. Around Rs 15 lakh crore in investments has come to AP, about 25% of national investment. After its Polavaram visit, the party plans a roadshow on NH-516 from Rajahmundry to Vizianagaram via Paderu, Rampachodavaram and Araku to showcase development and PM Narendra Modi’s role. We are also seeking to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait placed in all panchayat and collector offices. Recently, we met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who was kind enough to issue a notice directing that it be placed.
With allegations of religious conversions and ‘love jihad’ surfacing in AP, including a family dispute involving daughter-in-law of a former minister and a recent case involving the death of an entire family, what is the BJP’s stand?
Religious conversions through force or coercion must be curbed through a stringent anti-conversion law in Andhra Pradesh, especially to protect vulnerable tribals and uneducated people. The recent Kakinada ‘love jihad’ case highlights concerns over radicalisation among youth. We have seen alleged extremist activities in Vizianagaram, Dharmavaram and Rayachoti too. The government must closely monitor such activities and act firmly against extremist elements. After the Kakinada incident, we held a roadshow and submitted memorandums to nearly 600 police stations across the State. We will continue raising these issues and fighting this menace
What is the BJP doing to protect Hindu temples and properties from attacks and encroachments?
During the previous regime, around 200 temples were attacked and idols vandalised. Such attacks, along with conversion efforts, will only strengthen people’s resolve to protect their faith. In this Kali Yuga, “Sanghe Shakti Kaliyuge” — unity is strength. We are also working to protect temple lands from encroachments and commercial use. Temple lands and income belong to the deities, not the government and must be used only for religious purposes. Leases, if any, should be strictly under the Endowment Act. We are pursuing legal action and creating awareness to ensure temple properties are protected.
Do you think identity-based or religious politics will succeed in AP?
Not much, as cult politics remains strong in Andhra Pradesh, with voters often focusing on leaders’ personalities rather than ideology or performance. We want to break this trend and promote development-oriented politics. Parties with a clean development record should receive public support. We will work to ensure development-based politics gains greater acceptance and votes in Andhra Pradesh.
What priority are you giving to the development of underdeveloped North Andhra and Rayalaseema?
Both North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are on the verge of major development. Rayalaseema is a rising region and can become a gateway and powerhouse for South India, particularly for green power generation. Strategically located, three of the country’s 11 economic corridors — Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai — pass through Rayalaseema.
Following Kia, a fighter jet manufacturing and maintenance unit has been set up at Puttaparthi, while a drone manufacturing unit is coming up at Orvakal. ECMA and Royal Enfield are also investing in Rayalaseema, along with several food-processing units.
Horticulture is Rayalaseema’s strength, while tourism offers significant opportunities. We are planning major symposiums to showcase the region’s art and crafts. We are working to make Rayalaseema a rising region in industries, agriculture, horticulture and tourism.
We are also fortunate to have a rare-earth minerals corridor in Andhra Pradesh, while the State is developing a semiconductor footprint. Bhogapuram Airport will be a gateway to economic prosperity in North Coastal Andhra. The entire world is looking towards North Andhra with the upcoming Google data centre.