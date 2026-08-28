AP Dialogues | 'Only BJP can make a BC CM in Andhra Pradesh': PVN Madhav

Despite being in the ruling alliance, you flag public issues. How has the government responded?

We are part of an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, so we know our limits and boundaries and want to work within them. At the same time, we want to be constructive in our criticism. There are several issues that the government may not be able to address but ought to. We will highlight such issues and act as a whistleblower on matters such as temple lands.

We have written to the Chief Minister, pointing out that temple lands do not belong to the government but to the deities and must be respected. They should not be diverted or misused. Similarly, we have raised several issues concerning sanitation, health, food and safety, and the government has responded positively.

Recently, there was an issue concerning mango farmers in Chittoor, where Totapuri prices had fallen sharply, leaving almost all farmers in distress. Some even threw their mangoes on the roads. We raised the issue with the government, although it initially said that supporting one crop could make it difficult to extend similar assistance to others. Despite this, I personally visited Chittoor, met the farmers and insisted that the government provide a support price for mangoes. Finally, the Chief Minister was kind enough to announce a support price of Rs 4 per kg for Totapuri mangoes.

Similarly, we raised concerns on behalf of aqua farmers over the feed being supplied to fish and prawn farmers. We took up the issue with our central leaders and ministers, and the Chief Minister was also kind enough to respond.

So, while we highlight issues, the Chief Minister is proactively taking them up. There may be gaps on some issues, but we do not want to confront the government head-on. We will remain a constructive partner in the alliance and continue highlighting issues that need attention. The administration has been responding positively.

Some issues require us to wait and watch. Land-related matters, including 22A land issues and Inam land conversions, take time. Nevertheless, we will continue to bring people’s concerns to the government’s notice. Overall, these issues have been taken up positively by the government.