Rs 76-crore Godavari Sewage Diversion Plan in limbo

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With just 10 months left for the Godavari Pushkarams, the long-pending project to prevent untreated sewage and polluted water from entering the river remains largely confined to official files, raising concerns over the cleanliness of the holy river ahead of the mega religious event.

A Detailed Project Report has been prepared for a Rs 76-crore sewage diversion project, but funds are yet to be released.

Untreated sewage from the Nalla Channel, industrial effluents, the Upper Katheru Canal and other drains continue to enter the Godavari, while plastic waste carried through stormwater drains has added to the pollution problem.

A multi-departmental Environment Protection task force had proposed a common pipeline to divert polluted water downstream of the Dowleswaram Barrage before its discharge into the river.

The project was proposed to be taken up with Pushkaram funds, but financial approval is still awaited.

“The project is crucial if the Godavari is to remain free from sewage and industrial pollution during the Pushkarams,” environmentalists have pointed out.

The issue had also received attention during a two-day visit by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who reportedly expressed displeasure over the failure to prevent industrial effluents from entering the river and the delay in establishing a separate pipeline. However, three months later, no major groundwork has begun.

In the absence of permanent infrastructure, the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation continues temporary pumping arrangements, spending over Rs 70 lakh annually on electricity, maintenance and manpower. The sewage, however, is not fully treated before reaching the river.

Rajamahendravaram, with a population of nearly 4.5 lakh, generates around 60 million litres of sewage every day.

Meanwhile, the Centre-assisted Namami Godavari project is progressing separately, with Rs 89-crore sewage treatment plant being constructed at Ava.

Officials are laying a 10-km pipeline network to carry sewage to the treatment plant. This project is separate from the proposed Rs 76-crore sewage diversion project aimed at carrying untreated sewage and industrial effluents downstream of the Dowleswaram Barrage.

Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena expressed confidence that the works would be completed before the Pushkarams.

Godavari Parirakshana Samithi convener T.K. Visveswara Reddy said, “The pipeline network is very essential to prevent industrial effluents and drainage water from polluting the Godavari.”

With the countdown already underway for Godavari Pushkarams next year, the crucial question remains: Will the project finally take off, or remain only on paper?