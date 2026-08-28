Seven killed, 10 injured as private bus rams into auto in Andhra's Palnadu district

VIJAYAWADA: Seven people were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident when a private travel bus rammed an auto-rickshaw at Addaroad Centre near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred when the victims were returning to their native Veluru village after attending a birthday celebration at Kondamanjuluru in Prakasam district. All travelling in the auto were hailing from Veluru, said the police.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Bontha Babu, Bontha Manemma, Sampurnamma, Lakshmamma, Gangamma, Mariyamma and Choutapalli Suvartha. The impact was reportedly severe, leaving seven occupants dead on spot and 10 others with serious injuries.

Four of the injured were said to be in critical condition. They were shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) for advanced treatment. Police and local residents launched rescue operations immediately after receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to hospitals.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police are examining the circumstances that led to the collision, including the speed of the private bus and possible negligence on the part of the bus driver.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the accident and asked the Palnadu district officials to ascertain the details. He directed them to ensure that the injured receive the best possible treatment and instructed officials to monitor their health condition.