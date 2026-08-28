Seven killed, 10 injured as private bus rams into auto in Andhra's Palnadu district

VIJAYAWADA: Seven people were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident when a private travel bus rammed an auto-rickshaw at Addaroad Centre near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district in the wee hours of Thursday.
The accident occurred when the victims were returning to their native Veluru village after attending a birthday celebration at Kondamanjuluru in Prakasam district. All travelling in the auto were hailing from Veluru, said the police.
According to police, the deceased were identified as Bontha Babu, Bontha Manemma, Sampurnamma, Lakshmamma, Gangamma, Mariyamma and Choutapalli Suvartha. The impact was reportedly severe, leaving seven occupants dead on spot and 10 others with serious injuries.
Four of the injured were said to be in critical condition. They were shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) for advanced treatment. Police and local residents launched rescue operations immediately after receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to hospitals.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police are examining the circumstances that led to the collision, including the speed of the private bus and possible negligence on the part of the bus driver.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the accident and asked the Palnadu district officials to ascertain the details. He directed them to ensure that the injured receive the best possible treatment and instructed officials to monitor their health condition.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to provide proper medical care to the injured. He assured that the TDP government would extend all possible support to affected families. He also ordered officials to conduct a special drive against private buses and intensify inspections to ensure compliance with road safety norms.
HRD Minister Nara Lokesh expressed anguish over the deaths, saying it was distressing that people hailing from the same village lost their lives while returning from a birthday celebration. He said the government would stand by the affected families.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed the Additional SP of Palnadu to take action and ordered an inquiry into the accident, including the circumstances, bus speed and possible driving negligence.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav directed the Superintendent of Guntur GGH to ensure that the injured received the best treatment.
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the road accident near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu. He called for an comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the accident.