Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu launches AI-driven accounting software system

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the ‘Pramaan Operating System’, an AI-driven accounting and statutory compliance software developed by Pramanique Infotech Private Limited, at his Secretariat office in Velagapudi on Thursday evening.

During the launch, Chandrababu Naidu enquired in detail about the platform’s technological framework, AI-based accounting capabilities, automated statutory compliance workflows,

and data security protocols. Company representatives briefed the Chief Minister on how the system leverages AI-powered automation and data analytics to streamline complex financial reporting compared to existing accounting software in the market.

Explaining the platform’s vision, the developers stated that the application aims to deliver faster, secure and integrated financial management solutions for business enterprises, chartered accountants, and finance professionals. They highlighted that the initiative aligns with the national goal of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ by embedding AI solutions into governance and corporate ecosystems.

Appreciating the technological initiative, Chandrababu Naidu encouraged the development team to explore options for future expansion and wider market adoption.

Pramanique Infotech Chairman Lanka Dinakar, CEO Avinash Raina, Executive Member Ashish, chartered accountants Meghana and Durga, alongside other team members, attended the launch event.