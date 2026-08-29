Andhra government sanctioned Rs 32,000 crore for infra works across ULBs: MA&UD Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana on Friday announced that the government has sanctioned infrastructure and development works worth Rs 32,000 crore across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh.

Inspecting a local dumping yard in Kondapalli municipality alongside Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, the Minister told mediapersons that the funding pooled from Central and State government schemes is being utilised to equip all municipalities with comprehensive basic amenities.

He revealed that Rs 96 crore has been allocated specifically to Kondapalli municipality under various ongoing developmental schemes, noting that fund distribution across urban bodies is being executed strictly on a population-proportionate basis. Accusing the previous administration of financial mismanagement that severely strained state finances, Narayana asserted that the current government has ensured development programmes continue unabated.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for greenlighting the massive funding drive, the Minister stated that this marks the largest urban infrastructure investment in the state’s post-independence history, with all sanctioned works targeted for completion within the next two years.