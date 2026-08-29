Andhra Pradesh seeks Nepal's help to trace 12 stranded pilgrims

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday requested the Nepal government to trace, rescue and safe evacuation of 12 pilgrims who are untraced and stranded in Nepal.

Dr. Arja Srikanth, Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, New Delhi, explained that the Andhra Pradesh government has established dedicated control rooms at Amaravati and in New Delhi to closely monitor the situation and coordinate assistance to pilgrims and citizens affected by the Nepal flood crisis. He said the control room has received reports of the following 12 persons who are presently untraced and reportedly stranded, and whose safety and whereabouts require urgent verification.

The missing persons were Bala Subramanyam, Atluri Sasi Kumar, Nimmagadda Rajya Lakshmi, Annamdevara Venkatram, Annamdevara Anagha, Kakani Aparna, Chopparapu Ramesh Babu, Santosh Sahu, Spandan Sahu, Surabhi Manmath Padhya, Syna Kumari Sahu, and Suhasini Reddy Kandimalla.

Of the 12, two are Irish citizens, two are British citizens and one New Zealand citizen.