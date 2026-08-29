Clear all underground legacy waste by October 2, says Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana on Friday directed officials to completely clear all underground legacy waste across the state by October 2, emphasising that Andhra Pradesh is moving toward creating dumping-yard-free municipalities.

Reviewing legacy waste removal and the establishment of fresh waste management plants at the Secretariat alongside Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director Sunil Kumar Reddy and representatives of contracting agencies, he stated that the government is clearing 150 lakh tonnes of legacy waste left behind by the previous administration.

He noted that surface waste has been fully cleared, ordering contractors to expedite remaining underground waste remediation before Gandhi Jayanti.

Narayana announced that six upcoming Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plants will process daily municipal solid waste into electricity on a same-day basis.

To manage current solid waste generation in the interim, fresh waste processing plants are being constructed on a fast-track basis.