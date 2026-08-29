Football tourney for men begins in Mylavaram

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Inter-District Football Championship for Senior Men 2026 began at the LBRCE Ground in Mylavaram, NTR district, on Friday. Organised by the Andhra Pradesh Football Association (APFA), the league-cum-knockout tournament will be held from August 28 to 31, with 25 district teams participating.

The teams have been divided into eight groups for the league stage, providing footballers from across AP an opportunity to showcase skills.

Tirupati registered a commanding 9-0 victory over Anakapalle, while Anantapur defeated Anakapalle 3-0. Nellore began its campaign with 4-1 win over Konaseema, while Prakasam edged past Konaseema 2-1. The Nellore and Prakasam match ended in a draw.