Jana Sena leader Nadendla asks cadre to work for 100 percent strike rate

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar has called upon the party cadre to gear up for the upcoming local body elections and work towards achieving a 100 percent strike rate.

Speaking at a meeting of the Jana Sena Local Body Elections Committee in Mangalagiri on Friday, Manohar conveyed the message of party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to the committee members. He said strategies for local body elections would be different from those adopted in other elections and the party should follow its prescribed guidelines right from the candidate selection stage.

He said the party should initially focus on municipal and urban local body elections and identify its strengths and weaknesses in every division and ward.

Committee members would be assigned responsibilities for different parliamentary constituencies and should undertake field visits, meet Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas, assess their views and provide confidence to the cadre, he said. The feedback gathered during the visits should be submitted to the party headquarters through detailed reports.

Manohar said alliance coordination committee discussions were underway at the State level, while coordination committees would also function at the district and constituency levels.

Committee members M Budha Prasad, T Sivashankar, Kandula Durgesh, Vallabhaneni Balasowry, Bolisetti Srinivas, Deva Varaprasad and others participated in the meeting, along with party State general secretary Ram Talluri.