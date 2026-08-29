Minister Lokesh launches slew of project works in Ongole

ONGOLE: State HRD, IT, Electronics & Communications and Real-Time Governance Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday undertook a whirlwind tour of Santhanuthalapadu and Ongole constituencies in Prakasam district, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for several development projects.

He also participated in a TDP workers’ coordination meeting in Ongole and issued directions to the cadre in view of the upcoming local body elections.

Lokesh began his tour by performing Bhumi Puja and laying the foundation stone for a new Radisson five-star hotel at Chadalawada village in Santhanuthalapadu constituency. The hotel, being developed with an investment of Rs 100 crore, is the first international-branded five-star hotel to be established in and around Ongole.

The project is being taken up jointly by the Ravisankar Group and Ravipriya Hospitalities LLP and will be built to international standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said the project would create large-scale employment and livelihood opportunities for local youth in hospitality, tourism, transport and allied service sectors.

After the programme, Lokesh interacted with party workers and fans, posed for photographs and received their grievances. In view of Rakhi, several women workers tied Rakhis to him, and he conveyed his Raksha Bandhan greetings to them.

Later, Lokesh received a warm welcome from students of Sri Harshini Engineering College at Yedugundlapadu before entering Ongole constituency.