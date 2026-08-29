NDA synergy a must for local polls, says N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition YSRCP, accusing its leadership of misusing political power during its tenure to intimidate industrialists, coerce investments into personal firms and push bureaucrats into legal trouble.

Addressing party trainers and unit in-charges during a ‘Coffee Kaburlu’ interaction at the TDP central office in Atmakuru, Chandrababu Naidu presented certificates of appreciation to training personnel and commended their role in instilling party core values among the new generation of leadership.

He emphasised that training programmes anchored by experienced party veterans ensure that TDP’s ideology reaches the cadre effectively at the booth, cluster, and unit levels.

In a sharp indictment of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister alleged that no other leader in the nation’s political history had caused bureaucrats and business leaders to end up in prison.

“Power was exploited to threaten industrialists into investing in private firms. Innocent officials and investors were dragged to jail while criminals were systematically shielded and weaponised,” Naidu asserted, urging TDP workers to actively counter political misinformation through direct public outreach.

Highlighting political strategies for upcoming local body elections, Naidu called for complete synergy among the NDA coalition partners — TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP — from State to grassroots levels.

He reminded party workers that public trust and continuous engagement matter more than financial resources in winning elections, adding that non-performing party functionaries would be replaced with active cadres to keep the party structure dynamic.

He also criticised the previous YSRCP regime for imposing a heavy burden on the public by hiking electricity tariffs nine times during its 2019–24 tenure.