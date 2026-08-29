NRI family of four from Andhra goes missing in Nepal-Tibet flash floods

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A four-member Telugu Non-Resident Indian (NRI) family hailing from Parvathipuram reportedly went missing following flash floods and mudslides on the Nepal-Tibet border. The missing family has been identified as Santosh Kumar Sahu (47), his wife Surabhi (43), and their two children, Spandan (18) and Saina (13).

According to family sources, Santosh is the elder son of Subhash Sahu from Panda Street in Parvathipuram. He has been living in London for the past 20 years. Subhash Chandra Sahu went to South Africa to see his younger son Murali after he lost his wife. Santosh who came to India, along with his family, embarked on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Manasarovar via Nepal a few days ago.

However, the tragedy struck while Santosh’s vehicle was crossing a bridge in the border corridor during flash floods. A tour guide alerted Santosh’s relatives back home about the accident after the vehicle was swept away in the deluge.

The distressing news has plunged the Santosh’s family, relatives, and local community into deep anguish. Santosh’s kin appealed to disaster relief teams to intensify search operations in the affected region for the missing NRI family.